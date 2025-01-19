flag
Half Sovereign 1907 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1907 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Half Sovereign 1907 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,233,421

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (119)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1907 . This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 61270 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place April 4, 2019.

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1907 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1907 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - November 29, 2024
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1907 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - November 29, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date November 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
307 $
Price in auction currency 1250 PLN
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1907 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1907 at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1907 at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1907 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1907 at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1907 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 17, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1907 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1907 at auction Erwin Dietrich - July 7, 2024
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1907 at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1907 at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1907 at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1907 at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1907 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 5, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1907 at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1907 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1907 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1907 at auction Coin Cabinet - July 18, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 18, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

