United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1907 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,99 g
- Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,233,421
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1907
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (119)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1907 . This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 61270 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place April 4, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date November 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
307 $
Price in auction currency 1250 PLN
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
