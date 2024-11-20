Halfcrown 1907 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,694,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1907
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1907 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 21066 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,820. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date May 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

