United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1907 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Halfcrown 1907 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Halfcrown 1907 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,694,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (120)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1907 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 21066 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,820. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1907 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 20, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1907 at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1907 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1907 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1907 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1907 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1907 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1907 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1907 at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1907 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1907 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1907 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1907 at auction Heritage - November 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1907 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1907 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1907 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1907 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1907 at auction Matos, Esteves & Pacheco - May 26, 2023
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date May 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1907 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1907 at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1907 at auction Matos, Esteves & Pacheco - March 10, 2023
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
