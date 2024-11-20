Halfcrown 1907 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1907 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 21066 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,820. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

