United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1907 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,399,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1907
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1907 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 62088 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 558. Bidding took place October 18, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (7)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Russiancoin (5)
- TMAJK sro (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 950 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
