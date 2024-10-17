Farthing 1907 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1907 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 62088 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 558. Bidding took place October 18, 2012.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (4) XF (1) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS61 (4) AU55 (3) BN (1) Service PCGS (4) NGC (1)