Farthing 1907 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Farthing 1907 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Farthing 1907 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,399,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1907 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 62088 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 558. Bidding took place October 18, 2012.

United Kingdom Farthing 1907 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1907 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
United Kingdom Farthing 1907 at auction Alexander - April 18, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1907 at auction Alexander - April 18, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 950 RUB
United Kingdom Farthing 1907 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1907 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1907 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1907 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1907 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1907 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1907 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
United Kingdom Farthing 1907 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 11, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1907 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
United Kingdom Farthing 1907 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 11, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1907 at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
United Kingdom Farthing 1907 at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 13, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1907 at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
United Kingdom Farthing 1907 at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1907 at auction Russiancoin - January 23, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1907 at auction Russiancoin - September 27, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 27, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1907 at auction Russiancoin - May 17, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 17, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1907 at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1907 at auction Heritage - October 18, 2012
United Kingdom Farthing 1907 at auction Heritage - October 18, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date October 18, 2012
Condition MS67 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

