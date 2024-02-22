flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1907 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Sixpence 1907 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Sixpence 1907 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,734,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1907 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 33138 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 336. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1907 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1907 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1907 at auction Alexander - May 16, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1907 at auction Alexander - May 16, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1907 at auction Alexander - April 18, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1907 at auction Alexander - April 18, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1907 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1907 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1907 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1907 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1907 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
United Kingdom Sixpence 1907 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 11, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1907 at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
United Kingdom Sixpence 1907 at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1907 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1907 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1907 at auction Heritage - January 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1907 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1907 at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1907 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1907 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1907 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
United Kingdom Sixpence 1907 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1907 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1907 at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1907 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1907 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1907 at auction New York Sale - January 14, 2021
Seller New York Sale
Date January 14, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
