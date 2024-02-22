United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1907 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,734,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1907
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1907 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 33138 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 336. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
