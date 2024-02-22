Sixpence 1907 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1907 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 33138 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 336. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.

