United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1907 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,948,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1907
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1907 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 27735 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 881. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Auction World (1)
- BAC (12)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- DNW (9)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (12)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Katz (2)
- London Coins (7)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (7)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Alexander
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search