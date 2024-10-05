Florin 1907 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1907 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 27735 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 881. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

Сondition UNC (27) AU (8) XF (16) VF (21) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (3) MS62 (12) AU58 (2) VF30 (3) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (7) NGC (17)

