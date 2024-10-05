flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1907 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Florin 1907 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Florin 1907 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,948,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1907 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 27735 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 881. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

United Kingdom Florin 1907 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1907 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1907 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1907 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1907 at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1907 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1907 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1907 at auction CoinsNB - October 5, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1907 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1907 at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1907 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1907 at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1907 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1907 at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1907 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1907 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1907 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1907 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1907 at auction Alexander - December 21, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1907 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 11, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1907 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
