Shilling 1907 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,65 g
- Pure silver (0,168 oz) 5,2263 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,083,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1907
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1907 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 34152 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 432. Bidding took place January 21, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 95 USD
Seller Alexander
Date July 11, 2024
Condition AU50 NNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1702 RUB
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2023
Condition MS61 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
