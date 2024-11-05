flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1907 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Shilling 1907 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Shilling 1907 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,65 g
  • Pure silver (0,168 oz) 5,2263 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,083,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1907 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 34152 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 432. Bidding took place January 21, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
United Kingdom Shilling 1907 at auction Stephen Album - November 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 95 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1907 at auction Alexander - July 11, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 11, 2024
Condition AU50 NNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1702 RUB
United Kingdom Shilling 1907 at auction Alexander - June 13, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU50 NNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1907 at auction Alexander - May 16, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU50 NNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1907 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1907 at auction Alexander - March 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 21, 2024
Condition AU50 NNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1907 at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1907 at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1907 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU50 NNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1907 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 11, 2023
Condition AU50 NNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1907 at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1907 at auction Heritage - September 28, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2023
Condition MS61 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1907 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1907 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1907 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1907 at auction Heritage - April 6, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 6, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1907 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1907 at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1907 at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1907 at auction Olympus Numismatics UG - February 17, 2023
Seller Olympus Numismatics UG
Date February 17, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1907 at auction CoinsNB - November 26, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1907 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

