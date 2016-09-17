United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1907 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1907 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 65204 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 104. Bidding took place June 29, 2017.
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2017
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 104 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2016
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
