Halfpenny 1907 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Halfpenny 1907 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Halfpenny 1907 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,849,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1907 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 65204 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 104. Bidding took place June 29, 2017.

Seller WCN
Date January 16, 2025
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 44 PLN
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1907 at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1907 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1907 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1907 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1907 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1907 at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1907 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1907 at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1907 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1907 at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1907 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1907 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1907 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1907 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1907 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1907 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1907 at auction Heritage - June 29, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2017
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 104 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1907 at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2016
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2016
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1907 at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2016
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2016
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1907 at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2016
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2016
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

