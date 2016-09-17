Halfpenny 1907 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1907 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 65204 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 104. Bidding took place June 29, 2017.

