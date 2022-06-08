flag
Twopence 1907 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Twopence 1907 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Twopence 1907 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,94 g
  • Pure silver (0,028 oz) 0,8695 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 8,760
  • Mintage PROOF 8,760

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1907 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 63086 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 84. Bidding took place April 17, 2014.

United Kingdom Twopence 1907 at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1907 at auction Heritage - April 17, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 17, 2014
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

