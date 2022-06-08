United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Twopence 1907 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,94 g
- Pure silver (0,028 oz) 0,8695 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 8,760
- Mintage PROOF 8,760
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1907
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1907 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 63086 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 84. Bidding took place April 17, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of Twopence 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
