United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1907 "Type 1902-1910" (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Penny 1907 "Type 1902-1910" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Penny 1907 "Type 1902-1910" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  Mintage BU 18,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1907 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 63590 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 336. Bidding took place January 19, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CHS Basel Numismatics (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Heritage (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1907 at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - August 1, 2023
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date August 1, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1907 at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1907 at auction Heritage - February 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 4, 2016
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 54 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1907 at auction GGN - September 21, 1996
Seller GGN
Date September 21, 1996
Condition No grade
Selling price

Best offers
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
