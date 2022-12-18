United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1907 "Type 1902-1910" (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,47 g
- Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
- Diameter 11 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 18,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1907
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1907 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 63590 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 336. Bidding took place January 19, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CHS Basel Numismatics (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- GGN (1)
- Heritage (1)
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date February 4, 2016
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 54 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search