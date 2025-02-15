flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1907 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Threepence 1907 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Threepence 1907 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,0416 oz) 1,295 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,841,000
  • Mintage PROOF 11,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1907 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 1069 sold at the Galleria Auctions Tokyo auction for JPY 50,000. Bidding took place September 7, 2024.

United Kingdom Threepence 1907 at auction Galleria Auctions Tokyo - September 7, 2024
Seller Galleria Auctions Tokyo
Date September 7, 2024
Condition PL67 PCGS
Selling price
351 $
Price in auction currency 50000 JPY
United Kingdom Threepence 1907 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1907 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition UNC
United Kingdom Threepence 1907 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition UNC
United Kingdom Threepence 1907 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition UNC
United Kingdom Threepence 1907 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition UNC
United Kingdom Threepence 1907 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition UNC
United Kingdom Threepence 1907 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition UNC
United Kingdom Threepence 1907 at auction Heritage - April 17, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 17, 2014
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

