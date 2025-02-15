United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1907 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: Galleria Auctions Tokyo
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,4 g
- Pure silver (0,0416 oz) 1,295 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,841,000
- Mintage PROOF 11,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1907
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1907 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 1069 sold at the Galleria Auctions Tokyo auction for JPY 50,000. Bidding took place September 7, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (7)
- Galleria Auctions Tokyo (1)
- Heritage (1)
Seller Galleria Auctions Tokyo
Date September 7, 2024
Condition PL67 PCGS
Selling price
351 $
Price in auction currency 50000 JPY
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search