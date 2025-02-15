Threepence 1907 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1907 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 1069 sold at the Galleria Auctions Tokyo auction for JPY 50,000. Bidding took place September 7, 2024.

