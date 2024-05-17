Galleria Auctions Tokyo
Company Description
- Name Galleria Auctions Tokyo
- Country Japan
- Year of foundation 2012
- Status Operating organization
- Official page https://galleria-auctions.tokyo/en
Tokyo Office
- Country Japan
- City Tokyo
- Address Kamiyacho Annex Bldg.2 8F 3-7-11 Toranomon, Minato-ku
- Phone +81-3-6775-7854
- Email info@antique-coin-galleria.com
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
March 29, 2025 Auction 2 433 736,130 $
January 25, 2025 Showcase Auction 1 179 41,797 $
September 7, 2024 Auction 1 276 723,137 $