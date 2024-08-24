Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosze 1999 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Grosze 1999 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Grosze 1999 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 2,13 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 187,900,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Grosze
  • Year 1999
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze 1999 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 608 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 130. Bidding took place June 3, 2000.

Seller WCN
Date June 3, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
Category
Year
Search