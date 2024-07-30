Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1000 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 1000 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 1000 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,999)
  • Weight 93,3 g
  • Pure gold (2,9967 oz) 93,2067 g
  • Diameter 50 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 1000 Zlotych
  • Year 2011
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1000 Zlotych 2011 "Beatification of John Paul II" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 39,500. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
7652 $
Price in auction currency 30000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8624 $
Price in auction currency 34000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Numis Poland - April 6, 2019
Seller Numis Poland
Date April 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition PF70 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

