Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1000 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,999)
- Weight 93,3 g
- Pure gold (2,9967 oz) 93,2067 g
- Diameter 50 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 1000 Zlotych
- Year 2011
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1000 Zlotych 2011 "Beatification of John Paul II" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 39,500. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8624 $
Price in auction currency 34000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition PF70 NGC
Selling price
******
