1000 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1000 Zlotych 2011 "Beatification of John Paul II" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 39,500. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.

