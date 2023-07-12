Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1999 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1999 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6665 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 180. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
