Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1999 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1999 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Groszy 1999 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,55 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 47,040,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1999
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1999 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6665 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 180. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Poland 10 Groszy 1999 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1999 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1999 MW at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1999 MW at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1999 MW at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1999 MW at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1999 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1999 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1999 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1999 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1999 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

