Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1995 MW NR "Catfish" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,8 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Mintage UNC 300,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1995
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (74)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1995 "Catfish" with mark MW NR. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 660 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1995 "Catfish", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
