2 Zlote 1995 MW NR "Catfish" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1995 "Catfish" with mark MW NR. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 660 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.

Сondition UNC (72) XF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) MS67 (7) MS66 (1) Service GCN (1) NGC (6) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

BAC (10)

Cieszyńskie CN (5)

Coinhouse (6)

COINSNET (1)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)

Katz (1)

Niemczyk (5)

Numis Poland (2)

Russiancoin (1)

WCN (34)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (6)