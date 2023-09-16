Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 33,62 g
  • Pure silver (0,9998 oz) 31,0985 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2012
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2012 "UEFA European Football Championship" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1863 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place September 16, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2012 "UEFA European Football Championship", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

