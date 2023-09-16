Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 33,62 g
- Pure silver (0,9998 oz) 31,0985 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2012
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2012 "UEFA European Football Championship" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1863 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place September 16, 2023.
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
