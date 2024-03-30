10 Zlotych 2011 MW RK "Uhlan of the Second Republic" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2011 "Uhlan of the Second Republic" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2092 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 250. Bidding took place June 20, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (2) Condition (slab) PF70 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (2)