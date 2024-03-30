Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2011 MW RK "Uhlan of the Second Republic" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2011 MW RK "Uhlan of the Second Republic" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2011 MW RK "Uhlan of the Second Republic" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 50,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2011
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2011 "Uhlan of the Second Republic" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2092 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 250. Bidding took place June 20, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2011 MW RK "Uhlan of the Second Republic" at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Poland 10 Zlotych 2011 MW RK "Uhlan of the Second Republic" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2011 MW RK "Uhlan of the Second Republic" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2011 MW RK "Uhlan of the Second Republic" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2011 MW RK "Uhlan of the Second Republic" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2011 MW RK "Uhlan of the Second Republic" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2011 MW RK "Uhlan of the Second Republic" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2011 MW RK "Uhlan of the Second Republic" at auction MUNZE - October 21, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date October 21, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2011 MW RK "Uhlan of the Second Republic" at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 2011 MW RK "Uhlan of the Second Republic" at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2011 MW RK "Uhlan of the Second Republic" at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2011 "Uhlan of the Second Republic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2011 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search