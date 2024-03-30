Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2011 MW RK "Uhlan of the Second Republic" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 50,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2011
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2011 "Uhlan of the Second Republic" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2092 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 250. Bidding took place June 20, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Katz (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WCN (2)
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date October 21, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2011 "Uhlan of the Second Republic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search