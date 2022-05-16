Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1999 "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2374 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- BAC (12)
- COINSNET (1)
- Katz (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WCN (10)
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1999 "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search