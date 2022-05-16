Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 20,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1999
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1999 "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2374 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (12)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (10)
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date March 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction BAC - September 8, 2021
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction BAC - March 17, 2021
Seller BAC
Date March 17, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death" at auction BAC - September 8, 2020
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1999 "150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

