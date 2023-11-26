Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 92,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2004
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2004 "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 279 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 220. Bidding took place May 18, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (11)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • WCN (2)
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction Heritage - November 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 59 USD
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction BAC - July 21, 2021
Seller BAC
Date July 21, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction BAC - February 10, 2021
Seller BAC
Date February 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction Coinhouse - December 21, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction BAC - July 7, 2020
Seller BAC
Date July 7, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction BAC - December 19, 2019
Seller BAC
Date December 19, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction Tauler & Fau - November 12, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 12, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 29, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction BAC - April 16, 2019
Seller BAC
Date April 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" at auction BAC - September 6, 2018
Seller BAC
Date September 6, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2004 "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

