Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2004 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 92,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2004
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2004 "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 279 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 220. Bidding took place May 18, 2021.
Seller Heritage
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 59 USD
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 12, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 29, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2004 "60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
