10 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 70,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1999
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1999 "John Paul II" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1063 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (11)
- COINSNET (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Niemczyk (7)
- Numimarket (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Stare Monety (3)
- WCN (8)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (11)
