Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 70,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1999
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1999 "John Paul II" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1063 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

  • All companies
  • BAC (11)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • WCN (8)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (11)
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date January 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date March 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1999 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

