10 Zlotych 1999 MW RK "John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1999 "John Paul II" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1063 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

