Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Bereska Numizmatyka

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 25,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1997
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1997 "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 523 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place November 4, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (14)
  • Bereska (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numis Poland (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WCN (18)
  • Wójcicki (8)
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1997 "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 1997 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search