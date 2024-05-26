Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Photo by: Bereska Numizmatyka
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 16,5 g
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 25,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1997
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1997 "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 523 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place November 4, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (14)
- Bereska (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Katz (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (4)
- Numis Poland (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- WCN (18)
- Wójcicki (8)
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
