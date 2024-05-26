10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1997 "1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 523 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place November 4, 2023.

