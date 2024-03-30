10 Zlotych 2012 MW KK "150th Anniversary of Banking Co-operation of Poland" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2012 "150th Anniversary of Banking Co-operation of Poland" with mark MW KK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 376 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 26,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (2)