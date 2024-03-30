Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2012 MW KK "150th Anniversary of Banking Co-operation of Poland" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2012 MW KK "150th Anniversary of Banking Co-operation of Poland" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2012 MW KK "150th Anniversary of Banking Co-operation of Poland" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Strefa kolekcjonera monety-gdynia-pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 40,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2012
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2012 "150th Anniversary of Banking Co-operation of Poland" with mark MW KK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 376 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 26,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2021.

  Coinhouse (1)
  CoinsNB (1)
  COINSNET (1)
  Stare Monety (2)
  WCN (2)
  Wójcicki (2)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW KK "150th Anniversary of Banking Co-operation of Poland" at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW KK "150th Anniversary of Banking Co-operation of Poland" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW KK "150th Anniversary of Banking Co-operation of Poland" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW KK "150th Anniversary of Banking Co-operation of Poland" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW KK "150th Anniversary of Banking Co-operation of Poland" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW KK "150th Anniversary of Banking Co-operation of Poland" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW KK "150th Anniversary of Banking Co-operation of Poland" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW KK "150th Anniversary of Banking Co-operation of Poland" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW KK "150th Anniversary of Banking Co-operation of Poland" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW KK "150th Anniversary of Banking Co-operation of Poland" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW KK "150th Anniversary of Banking Co-operation of Poland" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW KK "150th Anniversary of Banking Co-operation of Poland" at auction Coinhouse - March 22, 2019
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 22, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2012 "150th Anniversary of Banking Co-operation of Poland", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

