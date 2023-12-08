Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2004 MW UW "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004". Discus throw (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Variety: Discus throw

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2004 MW UW "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" Discus throw - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2004 MW UW "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" Discus throw - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 90,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2004
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2004 "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" with mark MW UW. Discus throw. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 383819 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 85. Bidding took place February 22, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Stare Monety (4)
  • WCN (16)
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW UW "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW UW "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW UW "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW UW "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW UW "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW UW "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW UW "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW UW "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW UW "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW UW "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2004 "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2004 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search