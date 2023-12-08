10 Zlotych 2004 MW UW "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004". Discus throw (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2004 "XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004" with mark MW UW. Discus throw. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 383819 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 85. Bidding took place February 22, 2024.

