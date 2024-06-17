Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2004 MW "Poland's Accession to the European Union" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2004 MW "Poland's Accession to the European Union" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2004 MW "Poland's Accession to the European Union" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 78,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2004
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2004 "Poland's Accession to the European Union" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 286 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place May 18, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (12)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WCN (13)
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW "Poland's Accession to the European Union" at auction Karbownik - June 17, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW "Poland's Accession to the European Union" at auction Karbownik - June 17, 2024
Seller Karbownik
Date June 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW "Poland's Accession to the European Union" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW "Poland's Accession to the European Union" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW "Poland's Accession to the European Union" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW "Poland's Accession to the European Union" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW "Poland's Accession to the European Union" at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW "Poland's Accession to the European Union" at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW "Poland's Accession to the European Union" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW "Poland's Accession to the European Union" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW "Poland's Accession to the European Union" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW "Poland's Accession to the European Union" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW "Poland's Accession to the European Union" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW "Poland's Accession to the European Union" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2004 "Poland's Accession to the European Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2004 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search