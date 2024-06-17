Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2004 MW "Poland's Accession to the European Union" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 78,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2004
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2004 "Poland's Accession to the European Union" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 286 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place May 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (12)
- COINSNET (1)
- Karbownik (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (4)
- Stare Monety (2)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WCN (13)
Seller Karbownik
Date June 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2004 "Poland's Accession to the European Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
