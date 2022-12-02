Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "Michal Siedlecki" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2001 "Michal Siedlecki" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2011 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 305. Bidding took place December 15, 2018.
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
