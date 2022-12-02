10 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "Michal Siedlecki" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2001 "Michal Siedlecki" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2011 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 305. Bidding took place December 15, 2018.

