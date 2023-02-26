Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 27,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1999
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1999 "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 490 sold at the BAC Numismatics auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place October 18, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (3)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- WCN (13)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller BAC
Date October 18, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
12
