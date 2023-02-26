10 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1999 "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 490 sold at the BAC Numismatics auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place October 18, 2018.

