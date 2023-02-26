Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 27,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1999
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1999 "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 490 sold at the BAC Numismatics auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place October 18, 2018.

Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" at auction BAC - October 18, 2018
Seller BAC
Date October 18, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW NR "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death" at auction BAC - February 27, 2018
Seller BAC
Date February 27, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1999 "150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

