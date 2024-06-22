10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory". Half-length portrait (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1997 "Stephen Bathory" with mark MW ET. Half-length portrait. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 615 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place February 25, 2012.

