Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory". Half-length portrait (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Variety: Half-length portrait

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" Half-length portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" Half-length portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 5,250

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1997
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (67)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1997 "Stephen Bathory" with mark MW ET. Half-length portrait. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 615 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place February 25, 2012.

Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
292 $
Price in auction currency 1150 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
272 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PF69 GCN
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1997 "Stephen Bathory", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

