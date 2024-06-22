Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory". Half-length portrait (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Variety: Half-length portrait
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 16,5 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 5,250
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1997
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (67)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1997 "Stephen Bathory" with mark MW ET. Half-length portrait. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 615 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place February 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (3)
- COINSNET (5)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- Marciniak (8)
- Niemczyk (21)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (11)
- Wójcicki (7)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
272 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PF69 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1997 "Stephen Bathory", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search