Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2012 MW "150th Anniversary of People's Museum in Warsaw" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2012 MW "150th Anniversary of People's Museum in Warsaw" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2012 MW "150th Anniversary of People's Museum in Warsaw" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Mintage PROOF 45,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2012
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2012 "150th Anniversary of People's Museum in Warsaw" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1371 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 90. Bidding took place March 9, 2020.

Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW "150th Anniversary of People's Museum in Warsaw" at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW "150th Anniversary of People's Museum in Warsaw" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW "150th Anniversary of People's Museum in Warsaw" at auction Coinhouse - March 22, 2019
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 22, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2012 "150th Anniversary of People's Museum in Warsaw", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

