10 Zlotych 2012 MW "150th Anniversary of People's Museum in Warsaw" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 14,14 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Mintage PROOF 45,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2012
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2012 "150th Anniversary of People's Museum in Warsaw" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1371 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 90. Bidding took place March 9, 2020.
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
