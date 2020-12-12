10 Zlotych 2012 MW "150th Anniversary of People's Museum in Warsaw" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2012 "150th Anniversary of People's Museum in Warsaw" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1371 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 90. Bidding took place March 9, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (3) Condition (slab) PF70 (1) Service PCG (1)