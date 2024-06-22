10 Zlotych 1995 MW BCH "Berlin 1945" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1995 "Berlin 1945" with mark MW BCH. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 390552 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 390. Bidding took place March 28, 2024.

