Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1995 MW BCH "Berlin 1945" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1995 MW BCH "Berlin 1945" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 1995 MW BCH "Berlin 1945" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 16,55 g
  • Pure silver (0,3991 oz) 12,4125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 12,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1995
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1995 "Berlin 1945" with mark MW BCH. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 390552 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 390. Bidding took place March 28, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 185 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1995 MW BCH "Berlin 1945" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1995 MW BCH "Berlin 1945" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1995 MW BCH "Berlin 1945" at auction NumisCorner - April 26, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date April 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1995 MW BCH "Berlin 1945" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1995 MW BCH "Berlin 1945" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1995 MW BCH "Berlin 1945" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1995 MW BCH "Berlin 1945" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1995 MW BCH "Berlin 1945" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1995 MW BCH "Berlin 1945" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1995 MW BCH "Berlin 1945" at auction Numedux - January 27, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1995 MW BCH "Berlin 1945" at auction Numedux - January 27, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date January 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1995 MW BCH "Berlin 1945" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1995 MW BCH "Berlin 1945" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1995 "Berlin 1945", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

