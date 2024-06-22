Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1995 MW BCH "Berlin 1945" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 16,55 g
- Pure silver (0,3991 oz) 12,4125 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 12,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1995
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (52)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1995 "Berlin 1945" with mark MW BCH. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 390552 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 390. Bidding took place March 28, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (7)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Katz (1)
- Niemczyk (6)
- Numedux (1)
- Numis Poland (3)
- NumisCorner (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- Stare Monety (3)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (14)
- Wójcicki (9)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date January 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1995 "Berlin 1945", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search