10 Zlotych 2011 MW "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2011 "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 669 sold at the The Coinhouse Auctions auction for EUR 15. Bidding took place March 22, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (2)