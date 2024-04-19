Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2011 MW "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 30,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2011
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2011 "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 669 sold at the The Coinhouse Auctions auction for EUR 15. Bidding took place March 22, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Coinhouse (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WCN (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2011 "Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search