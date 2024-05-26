Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "John III Sobieski". Bust portrait (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Variety: Bust portrait

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "John III Sobieski" Bust portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "John III Sobieski" Bust portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,4226 oz) 13,1443 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 24,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2001
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2001 "John III Sobieski" with mark MW ET. Bust portrait. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 198 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 230. Bidding took place May 23, 2020.

Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 125 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "John III Sobieski" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "John III Sobieski" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "John III Sobieski" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "John III Sobieski" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "John III Sobieski" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "John III Sobieski" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "John III Sobieski" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date March 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "John III Sobieski" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "John III Sobieski" at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "John III Sobieski" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "John III Sobieski" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "John III Sobieski" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "John III Sobieski" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "John III Sobieski" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "John III Sobieski" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "John III Sobieski" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "John III Sobieski" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2001 "John III Sobieski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

