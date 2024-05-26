Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "John III Sobieski". Bust portrait (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Variety: Bust portrait
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,21 g
- Pure silver (0,4226 oz) 13,1443 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 24,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2001
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2001 "John III Sobieski" with mark MW ET. Bust portrait. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 198 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 230. Bidding took place May 23, 2020.
