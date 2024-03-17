Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "100 years of Olympic Games" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 16,44 g
- Pure silver (0,4889 oz) 15,207 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 20,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1995
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1995 "100 years of Olympic Games" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 992 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 60. Bidding took place October 26, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date January 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1995 "100 years of Olympic Games", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
