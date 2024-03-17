Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "100 years of Olympic Games" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "100 years of Olympic Games" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "100 years of Olympic Games" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 16,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,4889 oz) 15,207 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 20,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1995
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1995 "100 years of Olympic Games" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 992 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 60. Bidding took place October 26, 2011.

Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 125 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "100 years of Olympic Games" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "100 years of Olympic Games" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "100 years of Olympic Games" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "100 years of Olympic Games" at auction Numedux - January 27, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date January 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "100 years of Olympic Games" at auction Numis Poland - December 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1995 "100 years of Olympic Games", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

