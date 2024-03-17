10 Zlotych 1995 MW RK "100 years of Olympic Games" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1995 "100 years of Olympic Games" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 992 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 60. Bidding took place October 26, 2011.

