10 Zlotych 2011 MW NR "Jeremi Przybora, Jerzy Wasowski". Klippe (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2011 "Jeremi Przybora, Jerzy Wasowski" with mark MW NR. Klippe. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 394933 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 95. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (2)