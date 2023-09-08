Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2011 MW NR "Jeremi Przybora, Jerzy Wasowski". Klippe (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Variety: Klippe
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 50,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2011
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2011 "Jeremi Przybora, Jerzy Wasowski" with mark MW NR. Klippe. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 394933 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 95. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2011 "Jeremi Przybora, Jerzy Wasowski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
