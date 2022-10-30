10 Zlotych 2011 MW "Poland’s Presidency of the Council of the EU" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2011 "Poland’s Presidency of the Council of the EU" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 270. Bidding took place September 6, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (2)