Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2012 MW UW "20th Anniversary - Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 60,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2012
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2012 "20th Anniversary - Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity" with mark MW UW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 873 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 230. Bidding took place May 8, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coinhouse (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- MUNZE (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- WCN (2)
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 185 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date October 21, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date February 6, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2012 "20th Anniversary - Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search