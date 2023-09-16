Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2012 MW UW "20th Anniversary - Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2012 MW UW "20th Anniversary - Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2012 MW UW "20th Anniversary - Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 60,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2012
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2012 "20th Anniversary - Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity" with mark MW UW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 873 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 230. Bidding took place May 8, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW UW "20th Anniversary - Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 185 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW UW "20th Anniversary - Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW UW "20th Anniversary - Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW UW "20th Anniversary - Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW UW "20th Anniversary - Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW UW "20th Anniversary - Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity" at auction MUNZE - October 21, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date October 21, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW UW "20th Anniversary - Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity" at auction MUNZE - February 6, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date February 6, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW UW "20th Anniversary - Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW UW "20th Anniversary - Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity" at auction Coinhouse - March 22, 2019
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 22, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2012 "20th Anniversary - Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

