10 Zlotych 2011 MW "70th anniversary of Ignacy Jan Paderewski`s death" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2011 "70th anniversary of Ignacy Jan Paderewski`s death" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 527 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 140. Bidding took place January 27, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (2)