10 Zlotych 2011 MW "70th anniversary of Ignacy Jan Paderewski`s death" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 50,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2011
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2011 "70th anniversary of Ignacy Jan Paderewski`s death" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 527 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 140. Bidding took place January 27, 2023.
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
