Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Silesian Uprising" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Silesian Uprising" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Silesian Uprising" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 50,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2011
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2011 "Silesian Uprising" with mark MW GP. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 536 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 200. Bidding took place November 4, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • Знак (2)
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Silesian Uprising" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Silesian Uprising" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Silesian Uprising" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Silesian Uprising" at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Silesian Uprising" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Silesian Uprising" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Silesian Uprising" at auction Знак - May 27, 2022
Seller Знак
Date May 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Silesian Uprising" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Silesian Uprising" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Silesian Uprising" at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Silesian Uprising" at auction Coinhouse - March 22, 2019
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 22, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2011 "Silesian Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
