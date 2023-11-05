Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2011 MW GP "Silesian Uprising" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 50,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2011
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2011 "Silesian Uprising" with mark MW GP. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 536 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 200. Bidding took place November 4, 2023.
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
