10 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "Wincenty Witos" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1995 "Wincenty Witos" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3180 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place February 5, 2020.

