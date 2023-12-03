Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "Wincenty Witos" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "Wincenty Witos" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "Wincenty Witos" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,4907 oz) 15,2625 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 20,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1995
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1995 "Wincenty Witos" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3180 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place February 5, 2020.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "Wincenty Witos" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "Wincenty Witos" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF70 PGM
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "Wincenty Witos" at auction Numedux - January 27, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date January 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "Wincenty Witos" at auction Numis Poland - December 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "Wincenty Witos" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "Wincenty Witos" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "Wincenty Witos" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1995 "Wincenty Witos", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

