Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2012 MW NR "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2012 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 84 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place September 6, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coinhouse (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- WCN (4)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2012 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search