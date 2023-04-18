Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 15,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2012
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2012 "UEFA European Football Championship" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 366594 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 21,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2023.
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 560 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 22, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
