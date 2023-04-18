Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 15,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2012
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2012 "UEFA European Football Championship" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 366594 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 21,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 560 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction Numis Poland - July 22, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction Numis Poland - July 22, 2020
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 22, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Poland 10 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2012 "UEFA European Football Championship", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

