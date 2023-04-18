10 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2012 "UEFA European Football Championship" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 366594 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 21,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (4)