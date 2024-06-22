10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory". Bust portrait (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1997 "Stephen Bathory" with mark MW ET. Bust portrait. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3494 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,350. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (52) UNC (16) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) PF70 (3) PF69 (10) PF67 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (10) Service NGC (10) PGM (2) PCGS (1) GCN (1)

