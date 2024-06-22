Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory". Bust portrait (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Variety: Bust portrait
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 14,14 g
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 15,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1997
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (70)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1997 "Stephen Bathory" with mark MW ET. Bust portrait. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3494 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,350. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (14)
- Cieszyńskie CN (5)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (3)
- Gärtner (1)
- Marciniak (5)
- Niemczyk (9)
- Numedux (1)
- Numis Poland (4)
- NumisCorner (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (14)
- Wójcicki (9)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
