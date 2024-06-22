Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory". Bust portrait (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Variety: Bust portrait

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" Bust portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" Bust portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 15,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1997
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (70)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1997 "Stephen Bathory" with mark MW ET. Bust portrait. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3494 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,350. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (14)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (5)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (9)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numis Poland (4)
  • NumisCorner (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (14)
  • Wójcicki (9)
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Numis Poland - December 6, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Numis Poland - December 6, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1997 MW ET "Stephen Bathory" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1997 "Stephen Bathory", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 1997 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search