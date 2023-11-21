Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "100 years of Ernest Malinowski's death" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 20,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1999
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1999 "100 years of Ernest Malinowski's death" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2005 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place December 15, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (14)
- COINSNET (1)
- Karbownik (1)
- Katz (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WCN (7)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1999 "100 years of Ernest Malinowski's death", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search