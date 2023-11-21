10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "100 years of Ernest Malinowski's death" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1999 "100 years of Ernest Malinowski's death" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2005 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place December 15, 2018.

