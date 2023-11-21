Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "100 years of Ernest Malinowski's death" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "100 years of Ernest Malinowski's death" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "100 years of Ernest Malinowski's death" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 20,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1999
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1999 "100 years of Ernest Malinowski's death" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2005 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place December 15, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (14)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (7)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "100 years of Ernest Malinowski's death" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "100 years of Ernest Malinowski's death" at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "100 years of Ernest Malinowski's death" at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "100 years of Ernest Malinowski's death" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "100 years of Ernest Malinowski's death" at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "100 years of Ernest Malinowski's death" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "100 years of Ernest Malinowski's death" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "100 years of Ernest Malinowski's death" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "100 years of Ernest Malinowski's death" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "100 years of Ernest Malinowski's death" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "100 years of Ernest Malinowski's death" at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "100 years of Ernest Malinowski's death" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "100 years of Ernest Malinowski's death" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "100 years of Ernest Malinowski's death" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "100 years of Ernest Malinowski's death" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "100 years of Ernest Malinowski's death" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "100 years of Ernest Malinowski's death" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "100 years of Ernest Malinowski's death" at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "100 years of Ernest Malinowski's death" at auction BAC - September 8, 2021
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW ET "100 years of Ernest Malinowski's death" at auction BAC - March 17, 2021
Seller BAC
Date March 17, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1999 "100 years of Ernest Malinowski's death", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 1999 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search