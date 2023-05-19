Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2020 "10th Anniversary of the Smolensk Tragedy" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2020 "10th Anniversary of the Smolensk Tragedy". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place October 24, 2021.
