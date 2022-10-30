10 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "General Stanislaw Sosabowski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2004 "General Stanislaw Sosabowski" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1606 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place November 6, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (11)