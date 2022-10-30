Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "General Stanislaw Sosabowski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "General Stanislaw Sosabowski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "General Stanislaw Sosabowski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 56,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2004
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2004 "General Stanislaw Sosabowski" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1606 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place November 6, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • WCN (11)
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW RK "General Stanislaw Sosabowski" at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2004 "General Stanislaw Sosabowski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

