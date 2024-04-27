10 Zlotych 2004 MW "85 Years of the Police" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2004 "85 Years of the Police" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 170. Bidding took place May 18, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (11)