Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2004 MW "85 Years of the Police" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2004 MW "85 Years of the Police" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2004 MW "85 Years of the Police" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 65,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2004
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2004 "85 Years of the Police" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 170. Bidding took place May 18, 2021.

  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WCN (11)
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW "85 Years of the Police" at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW "85 Years of the Police" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW "85 Years of the Police" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW "85 Years of the Police" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW "85 Years of the Police" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2004 MW "85 Years of the Police" at auction Tauler & Fau - November 12, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 12, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2004 "85 Years of the Police", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

