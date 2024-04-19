Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1999 MW AN "The 600th anniversary of the Cracow Academy resumption" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1999 MW AN "The 600th anniversary of the Cracow Academy resumption" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 1999 MW AN "The 600th anniversary of the Cracow Academy resumption" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 22,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1999
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1999 "The 600th anniversary of the Cracow Academy resumption" with mark MW AN. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1846 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 250. Bidding took place September 16, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW AN "The 600th anniversary of the Cracow Academy resumption" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW AN "The 600th anniversary of the Cracow Academy resumption" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW AN "The 600th anniversary of the Cracow Academy resumption" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW AN "The 600th anniversary of the Cracow Academy resumption" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW AN "The 600th anniversary of the Cracow Academy resumption" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW AN "The 600th anniversary of the Cracow Academy resumption" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW AN "The 600th anniversary of the Cracow Academy resumption" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW AN "The 600th anniversary of the Cracow Academy resumption" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW AN "The 600th anniversary of the Cracow Academy resumption" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW AN "The 600th anniversary of the Cracow Academy resumption" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW AN "The 600th anniversary of the Cracow Academy resumption" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW AN "The 600th anniversary of the Cracow Academy resumption" at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW AN "The 600th anniversary of the Cracow Academy resumption" at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW AN "The 600th anniversary of the Cracow Academy resumption" at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW AN "The 600th anniversary of the Cracow Academy resumption" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW AN "The 600th anniversary of the Cracow Academy resumption" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW AN "The 600th anniversary of the Cracow Academy resumption" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW AN "The 600th anniversary of the Cracow Academy resumption" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW AN "The 600th anniversary of the Cracow Academy resumption" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1999 "The 600th anniversary of the Cracow Academy resumption", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

