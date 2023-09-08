Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2011 MW "100 years of Blind Society for the Protection" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2011 "100 years of Blind Society for the Protection" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 394944 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 75. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2011 "100 years of Blind Society for the Protection", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
