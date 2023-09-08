Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2011 MW "100 years of Blind Society for the Protection" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2011 MW "100 years of Blind Society for the Protection" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2011 MW "100 years of Blind Society for the Protection" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 50,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2011
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2011 "100 years of Blind Society for the Protection" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 394944 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 75. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2011 MW "100 years of Blind Society for the Protection" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2011 MW "100 years of Blind Society for the Protection" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2011 MW "100 years of Blind Society for the Protection" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2011 MW "100 years of Blind Society for the Protection" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2011 MW "100 years of Blind Society for the Protection" at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 2011 MW "100 years of Blind Society for the Protection" at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2011 MW "100 years of Blind Society for the Protection" at auction Coinhouse - March 22, 2019
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 22, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2011 "100 years of Blind Society for the Protection", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2011 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search