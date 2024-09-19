Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2020 "Katyn - Palmiry 1940" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2020 "Katyn - Palmiry 1940" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2020 "Katyn - Palmiry 1940" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Mintage PROOF 11,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2020
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2020 "Katyn - Palmiry 1940". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 366 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 90. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
Poland 10 Zlotych 2020 "Katyn - Palmiry 1940" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2020 "Katyn - Palmiry 1940", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
