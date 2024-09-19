Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2020 "Katyn - Palmiry 1940" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2020 "Katyn - Palmiry 1940". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 366 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 90. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2020 "Katyn - Palmiry 1940", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search