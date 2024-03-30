10 Zlotych 2012 MW RK "Stefan Banach" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2012 "Stefan Banach" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 546 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place April 8, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (2)