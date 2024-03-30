Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2012 MW RK "Stefan Banach" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 45,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2012
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2012 "Stefan Banach" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 546 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place April 8, 2020.
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2012 "Stefan Banach", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
