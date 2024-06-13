10 Zlotych 1999 MW "Poland's accession to NATO" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1999 "Poland's accession to NATO" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1062 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (30) UNC (11) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF70 (1) PF69 (5) ULTRA CAMEO (4) Service NGC (6)

Seller All companies

BAC (14)

COINSNET (1)

Katz (1)

KM NUMIS (1)

Marciniak (1)

Monety i Medale (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numis Poland (1)

Stare Monety (1)

Stary Sklep (4)

WCN (11)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (4)