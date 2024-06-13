Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1999 MW "Poland's accession to NATO" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 16,000
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1999
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1999 "Poland's accession to NATO" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1062 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Seller KM NUMIS
Date November 21, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
