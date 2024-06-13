Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1999 MW "Poland's accession to NATO" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1999 MW "Poland's accession to NATO" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 1999 MW "Poland's accession to NATO" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 16,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1999
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1999 "Poland's accession to NATO" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1062 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW "Poland's accession to NATO" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW "Poland's accession to NATO" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW "Poland's accession to NATO" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW "Poland's accession to NATO" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW "Poland's accession to NATO" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW "Poland's accession to NATO" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW "Poland's accession to NATO" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW "Poland's accession to NATO" at auction KM NUMIS - November 21, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW "Poland's accession to NATO" at auction KM NUMIS - November 21, 2023
Seller KM NUMIS
Date November 21, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW "Poland's accession to NATO" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW "Poland's accession to NATO" at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW "Poland's accession to NATO" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW "Poland's accession to NATO" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date March 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW "Poland's accession to NATO" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW "Poland's accession to NATO" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1999 MW "Poland's accession to NATO" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1999 "Poland's accession to NATO", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

